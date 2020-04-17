Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Consumer Healthcare joint venture with Glaxo, the Array acquisition and the pending merger of the Upjohn unit with Mylan, if successful, will make Pfizer a smaller company which should see better revenue growth as the Lyrica LOE cliff will go away. The company expects continued strong growth of key brands like Ibrance, Inlyta and Eliquis to drive sales in 2020. It has a strong portfolio of new drugs, which will accelerate growth in 2020 and beyond. However, Lyrica generic erosion, currency headwinds, pricing pressure and uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic are near-term top-line headwinds. The stock has underperformed the industry this year so far. Estimates have declined slightly ahead of Q1 earnings. Pfizer has a positive record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.03.

PFE stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.88. The company had a trading volume of 19,553,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,558,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $202.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 82,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 18,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 15,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 32,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 11,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

