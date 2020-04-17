Playkey 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $13,767.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Playkey has a market capitalization of $354,617.48 and $13,767.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Playkey has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Playkey alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 718.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.45 or 0.02751819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00220490 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00055216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.