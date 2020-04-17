Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Short Interest Up 44.2% in March

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the March 15th total of 1,899,600 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

BPOP traded up $3.04 on Friday, reaching $35.19. 669,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,107. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.36. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.25 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 23.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Popular will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

BPOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Popular from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Popular by 36.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 237,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,971,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Popular by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Popular by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

