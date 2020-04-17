Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $7,588,711,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,662,267,000 after purchasing an additional 528,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,114,215,000 after acquiring an additional 186,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,001,837,000 after acquiring an additional 124,664 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $939,547,000 after acquiring an additional 194,629 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.80.

In other news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,858,705 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded up $9.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $261.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.18, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

