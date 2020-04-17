Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Buys 3,100 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,157,509,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,096 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,244,000 after acquiring an additional 488,783 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

NYSE:WFC traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.89. 52,276,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,492,926. The firm has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Compass Point began coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.26.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.