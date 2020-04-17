Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,834 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.55.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,109. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

