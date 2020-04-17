Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Chevron by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,182 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,259,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,140,619. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average is $107.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Independent Research lowered shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.90.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

