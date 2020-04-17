Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Has $562,000 Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $18,905,411,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $184,037,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,089,000 after buying an additional 520,194 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 15,438.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 425,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 422,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Clorox by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,289,000 after acquiring an additional 397,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,827,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,038. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $214.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

