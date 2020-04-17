Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. HSBC upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,570,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,633,828. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $209.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

