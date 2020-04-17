Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 2,033 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,897 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $41.50. 26,105,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,240,359. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

