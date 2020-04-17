Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 820 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,803 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 76,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 37,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,796 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 219,523 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 22.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 524 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.08. 2,217,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,665. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.52.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

