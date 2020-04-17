Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,382 Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $13,965,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $6,277,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $3,997,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $3,321,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $2,725,000.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRG traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.83. 676,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,860. Essential Utilities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $226.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.