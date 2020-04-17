Price Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the quarter. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $520,281,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,348,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143,865 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193,052 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,764,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,259 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,838,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,947,077. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.66. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 16,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $771,789.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,632.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 590,591 shares of company stock valued at $27,356,130 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

