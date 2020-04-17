Price Wealth LLC Buys 32,031 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1,194.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,031 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Price Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,033,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,590,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 163,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,737 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.18 and its 200-day moving average is $71.81.

