Price Wealth LLC Buys 5,586 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 83.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,271 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 6,050 shares of the airline’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the airline’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the airline’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV traded down $2.14 on Thursday, reaching $30.68. 17,556,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,817,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.34. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 608.04 and a beta of 1.63. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.86%.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen raised Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.42.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

