Price Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,875 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 40.5% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 924.4% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 63.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 70.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.42. 1,310,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,414. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.82. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $50.78.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.9356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

