Price Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 7,726 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 424.6% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,681 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,803.6% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 324,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,498,000 after purchasing an additional 312,877 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,970,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,306,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 816,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,298,000 after purchasing an additional 138,226 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.63. 1,633,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,010. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.50.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

