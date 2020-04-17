Price Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $1,725,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Shares of NTRS traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

