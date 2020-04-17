Price Wealth LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 898.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Price Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 312,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $256.53. 5,970,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,339,692. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

