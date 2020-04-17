Price Wealth LLC Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,993 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Price Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,261,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period.

OEF traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,809. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.74. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $101.87 and a one year high of $152.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.5967 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

