Price Wealth LLC Has $587,000 Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 1,372.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 369.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.82. 2,958,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526,600. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.59.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

