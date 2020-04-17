Price Wealth LLC Has $811,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,342,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $678,820,000 after acquiring an additional 48,167 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 28.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after buying an additional 31,438 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DGX traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.75. 1,616,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,259. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.36 and a 200-day moving average of $102.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

In related news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $67,412.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,521.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.41.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

