Price Wealth LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1,205.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,213 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.9% of Price Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 332,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 292.6% in the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after buying an additional 235,827 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.98. The company had a trading volume of 22,435,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,470,348. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

