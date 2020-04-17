Price Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 29,163.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Price Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Price Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $13,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,860,000 after acquiring an additional 390,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,398,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,327,000 after acquiring an additional 156,791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,412,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after acquiring an additional 192,701 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,331,000 after buying an additional 136,029 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,072. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.67.

