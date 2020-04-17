Price Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Price Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 0.8% of Price Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TH Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.35.

BABA stock traded up $4.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.66. 16,278,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,020,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

