Price Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 58,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of Price Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.24. 37,798,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,397,990. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.80. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

