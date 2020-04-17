Price Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 16,091 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,616,000 after buying an additional 66,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $46.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,068,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,611. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average of $55.58. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $62.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.266 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

