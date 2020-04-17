Price Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Price Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYR stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.73. 9,204,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,946,352. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5965 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

