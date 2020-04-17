Price Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 189,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,393,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Price Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Price Wealth LLC owned about 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 619.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,371. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $56.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4183 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

