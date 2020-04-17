Price Wealth LLC Sells 12,383 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Price Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,383 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.4% of Price Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 76,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,486,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 117,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 73,938 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.31. The stock had a trading volume of 37,284,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,935,922. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.