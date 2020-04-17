Price Wealth LLC Sells 154,049 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Price Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,049 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.9% of Price Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,292,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,723. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average is $57.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.