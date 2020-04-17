Price Wealth LLC Sells 2,157 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Price Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $89,138,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $550,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,886,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,986,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,071.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 459,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,452,000 after buying an additional 420,690 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.01. 2,940,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,809,808. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.67. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $81.75.

