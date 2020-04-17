Price Wealth LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Price Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Silicon Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.4% of Price Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Price Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of Silicon Laboratories worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 56,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $184,780.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,073.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SLAB traded down $3.89 on Thursday, hitting $86.72. The stock had a trading volume of 351,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,770. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.32. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $122.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

SLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

