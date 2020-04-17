Price Wealth LLC Sells 98,289 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Price Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of Price Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

VWO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.06. 32,110,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,943,203. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.13.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

