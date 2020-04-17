Price Wealth LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,349. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average is $69.28. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2301 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

