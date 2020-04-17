PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BCKIF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BCKIF traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,585. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $8.57.

About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

