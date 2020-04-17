Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Public Storage comprises approximately 0.9% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of PSA stock traded down $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $193.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.75 and its 200-day moving average is $217.49. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Public Storage from $255.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.98.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.