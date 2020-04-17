QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Raymond James

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised QUALCOMM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.78.

QCOM traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $76.85. 8,767,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,934,037. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $1,044,613,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,675 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,107 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,750,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $419,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

