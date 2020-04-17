Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on QTNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of QTNT traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,490. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The company has a market cap of $535.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.45. Quotient has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Quotient will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter Buhler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Prondzynski Heino Von bought 30,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,688. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Quotient in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Quotient in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 157.6% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

