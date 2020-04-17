Raymond James Cuts Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $179.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $238.00 to $179.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.09.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

EL stock traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.87. 3,303,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,793. The company has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Estee Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.02.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.