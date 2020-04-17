Raymond James Trims ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Target Price to $9.50

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $15.50 to $9.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Shares of NYSE:ABR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,797,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 15.80 and a quick ratio of 15.80. The company has a market cap of $681.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.50. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $81.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.74%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

In other ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH news, CFO Paul Elenio purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $38,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 400,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,242.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Der Reis Dennis Van purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $86,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 121,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,006.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,200. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 23.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

