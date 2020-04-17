Regis (NYSE:RGS) Shares Down 17.5%

Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) were down 17.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.27, approximately 810,922 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 449,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Regis from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Get Regis alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $294.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.75.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $208.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. Regis had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. Analysts expect that Regis Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Bakken sold 14,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $219,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Regis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Regis by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Regis during the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Regis by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter.

About Regis (NYSE:RGS)

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.