Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Acquires 10,000 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cigna comprises approximately 2.6% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Cigna were worth $18,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $12,552,310,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $778,675,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,127,000 after buying an additional 2,206,181 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,153,000 after buying an additional 824,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 894,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,014,000 after buying an additional 737,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,397 shares of company stock valued at $14,922,093 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.71.

NYSE CI traded up $12.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.35. 2,675,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,650. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.66. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

