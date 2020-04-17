Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Buys 1,534 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.48.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.15. 30,737,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,765,914. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

