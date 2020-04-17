Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Buys 20,000 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Arena Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.4% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.48% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 84,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.58. 540,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,678. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.65. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.90 and a quick ratio of 16.90.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.30% and a return on equity of 34.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $595,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,536 shares of company stock worth $1,679,480 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

