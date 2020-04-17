Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Grows Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences comprises 1.6% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $11,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18,853.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,454,000 after buying an additional 735,272 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,762,000 after acquiring an additional 199,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NBIX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.56.

NBIX traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $95.22. The stock had a trading volume of 546,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,384. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.85 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.43 and a 200-day moving average of $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $380,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $561,737.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,643,254.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,009 shares of company stock worth $4,684,144. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.