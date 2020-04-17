Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 1.5% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $385,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $1,419,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 40.8% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 13,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total transaction of $571,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,743.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $5,246,817.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at $16,067,889.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,081 shares of company stock valued at $17,602,095. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.91. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $154.52 and a 52-week high of $247.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $278.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

