Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $29.62 Million Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics makes up 4.1% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $29,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $17,076,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $661,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,955,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 93,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $3,306,828.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 963,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,928,744.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $59,347.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,745,427.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,477,541 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.83. 1,409,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $363.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.25 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 44.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.93.

Horizon Therapeutics Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.