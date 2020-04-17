Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB cut its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Incyte by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,499,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $829,540,000 after purchasing an additional 376,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,278,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,918,000 after buying an additional 149,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,601,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,440,000 after buying an additional 857,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Incyte by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,875,000 after purchasing an additional 107,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $178,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 17,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,604,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $166,383.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,430.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,384 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INCY traded up $4.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,501,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,548. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $96.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.84.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.13 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.74.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

