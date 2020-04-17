Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $3.84 Million Position in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 73.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.64% of Radius Health worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDUS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,230,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth $2,599,000. Amia Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,524,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,362,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,629,000 after acquiring an additional 766,410 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

RDUS stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,510. Radius Health Inc has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $55.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.21 million. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 76.73% and a negative return on equity of 929.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radius Health Inc will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

